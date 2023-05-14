How To Calculate ICSE, ISC Percentage From CISCE Mark Sheet; Know What Captcha Code Is

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th results 2023 today, May 14. Students who appeared for the CISCE Board exams can check their results online. The ICSE and ISC mark sheet can be downloaded from the official website- results.cisce.org. In this article, you will know the steps to calculate percentage of CISCE results.

Students will be able to access their CISCE results by entering their Principal's login ID and password in the CAREERS portal. This is only applicable to students who gave their board exams through affiliated schools. Students may also get their results mailed to them from their school.

How to download ICSE, ISC Results 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website at results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link or 'ICSE Results 2023' link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details like Unique ID number, index number, and captcha as shown on screen.

Step 4: After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference

How to calculate ICSE and ISC percentages in the scorecard?

Step 1: Candidates should be ready with their scorecard and calculator

Step 2: They should add the highest marks scored in three subjects along with English

Step 3: Divide it by four to get average marks

Step 4: Multiply the average score by 100

What Is Captcha Code In ICSE Result?

For checking the result, registered candidates will have to enter details like name, unique ID number, and roll number. On the result page, below all the login buttons, students will find a box where they will have to enter the captcha code. The Captcha code is a six-letter code that is visible to the viewer in different styles. Captcha codes may vary in colors, fonts, and even font sizes.

How to check ICSE, and ISC Results via SMS?

For receiving the ISC results through SMS, candidates need to type their Unique Identification Number in the new message box. It will look like ICSE 1234567 (7-digits UID). Once that is done, they have to send it to 09248082883. The results will appear on their screens.