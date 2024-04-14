×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

How To Check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2024; Step-By-Step Guide To Download BIEAP Marksheet

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is all set to declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results for the academic year 2024 today, April 12.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
How to check AP Inter Results 2024
How to check AP Inter Results 2024 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is all set to declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results for the academic year 2024 today, April 12, at 11 am. The results will be declared in a press conference organised by BIEAP.  Once declared, the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 will be uploaded on the official websites. With anticipation running high among students, here's a comprehensive guide on how to check your AP Inter results online:

Step-by-step guide to check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2024 online

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Head over to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. This is the primary platform where the results will be published.

Step 2: Locate the Result Link

Once on the website's homepage, navigate to the section that corresponds to the AP Inter 1st or 2nd year results. Look for the appropriate link that directs you to the result page.

Step 3: Enter Hall Ticket Number

Click on the relevant result link, and you will be prompted to enter your hall ticket number. Ensure that you input the correct details to avoid any discrepancies in accessing your result.

Step 4: Submit and View Your Result

After entering your hall ticket number, hit the submit button. Your AP Inter result for the respective year will then be displayed on the screen. Take a moment to review your scores and ensure accuracy.

Step 5: Download and Save Your Result

Once your result is displayed, consider downloading and saving a copy for future reference. You can either print it out or save it digitally for easy access whenever needed.

Alternative Websites for Checking AP Inter Results 2024

In addition to the official BIEAP website, students can also check their AP Inter results on alternative platforms including examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and results.gov.in. These websites serve as additional avenues to access your result conveniently.

AP Inter Results 2024: Understanding the Grading System

As you review your AP Inter results, it's essential to understand the grading system employed by the board. Grades range from A1 to C2, with A1 representing the highest score range of 91 to 100 marks, and C2 representing the range of 41 to 50 marks.

Conclusion

With the AP Inter results 2024 set to be declared today, students are advised to follow these simple steps to check their results online. Stay tuned to the official websites mentioned above at 11 am to access your scores and celebrate your academic achievements.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

