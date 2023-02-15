IAF Agniveer Vayu Phase 1 Result 2023 Out, Phase 2 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link

IAF Agniveer vayu Admit Card: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveervayu phase 1 results 2023 on its official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the phase 1 written test for Agnipath Vayu in January can check their results online by visiting the website mentioned above. Moreover, IAF CASB has also released the admit card for the phase 2 exam. The link to download the IAF Agniveer phase 2 admit card has been activated on February 15 and will be available till February 23.

"Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023 is available in Candidate Login [Click Here]. Admit Card can be downloaded after furnishing 'Additional Details'. The link for downloading the Admit Card shall be available till 23rd Feb 2023. Candidates are to fill up the 'Additional Details' and download the Admit Card within the stipulated time,” the official website reads.

The IAF Agniveervaryu phase 2 admit card will contain details like the candidate's name, date and time of the exam, venue of t he exam, reporting time etc. Candidates must download and take the printout of their admit card. It is mandatory to take the admit card (hard copy) with the candidates to get entry to the exam venue. Along with the admit card, they should also bring one HB pencil, eraser, sharpener, glue stick, stapler and black/blue ballpoint pen for writing.

List of Documents Required

Eight copies of un-attested passport-size colour photograph (which was used for the online application registration).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation passing certificate (required for verification of candidate’s name, father’s name and his/her date of birth).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation marks sheet (only applicable for three years’ diploma course holders when English is not a subject in the diploma course).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination passing certificate and marks sheet.

How to download IAF Agniveer Phase 2 Admit Card online