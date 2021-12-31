IBPS PO Prelims 2021: Result Likely To Be Announced Soon; Check Expected Cut-off

IBPS PO Result: The Probationary Officer Examination, or IBPS PO Prelims 2021, was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel. The exam was conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021. As per media reports, around 5 lakh candidates registered for this examination. The IBPS PO Prelims results are likely to be released sometime soon. Once the list is out, candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official website - ibps.in.

As per various media reports, the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 result was expected to be released in the 4th week of December. However, there is no official confirmation related to the dates, but it is now expected that the results will be out in the first week of January 2022. Candidates can check the expected cut-offs in the analysis for 2020. However, the precise cut-off marks would not be known until the results are declared.

IBPS PO Prelims 2021: Expected cut off

Category Cut off 2020 Expected Cut off 2021 General 58.75 57-61 OBC 58.50 56-70 SC 51 51-53 ST 43.5 43-45 EWS 57.75

58-60

As per the analysis provided by experts, the examination that was conducted on December 4, 2021, was moderate in difficulty level, whereas the examination on December 11, 2021, was marked as moderate to difficult. The paper had three sections: reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and English, and was worth 100 marks. The duration of the examination was 60 minutes. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details.

