IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 Out At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

IBPS PO Prelims: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday, January 5, has released the IBPS PO preliminary examination results. The result which has been released online is of the exam which was conducted to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) in participating banks. Candidates who got themselves registered and participated in the exam can check the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 scores by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ibps.in.

IBPS PO Prelims 2021

The exam was conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021. As per media reports, around 5 lakh candidates registered for this examination. The IBPS PO Prelims results were earlier expected to be out by December last week. As per the analysis provided by experts, the examination that was conducted on December 4, 2021, was moderate in difficulty level, whereas the examination on December 11, 2021, was marked as moderate to difficult. The paper had three sections: reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and English, and was worth 100 marks. The duration of the examination was 60 minutes.

Here is how to check IBPS PO Prelims results 2022

Candidates who took the exam will have to go to the official website https://www.ibps.in/

On the homepage, they should click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP PO/MT-XI’ link

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter registration number and password to login

Post logging in, the results will appear on screen

Candidates should go through it and also download the result for future reference

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims result

Candidates who will clear the prelims exam will be called for mains exam which is the second level. Those who clear both the rounds will further be called for interview. The exact dates of the other two rounds have not been announced yet. However, candidates are advised to check their email and also the official website regularly for being updated.