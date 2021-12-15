IBPS RRB PO, SO Results 2021 Out: See Direct Links To Check Officer Scale I, II, II Marks

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on December 14 released the Regional Rural Banks or IBPS RRB PO, SO Result 2021 for the Mains examination. The marks of candidates who cleared the final phase of written exam has been released. Candidates who were waiting for the release of scorecards of Officer Scale I, II and III, can check them now. It has been uploaded on the official website ibps.in and the steps to check marks have been attached below.

IBPS RRB PO, SO Result 2021 will now be followed by the final round of recruitment. Candidates who will clear the Interview round will be selected for the final recruitment. In order to download the scorecards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password.

IBPS RRB PO, SO Result 2021: A step-by-step guide to download marks

Registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel – ibps.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for RRB Officer Scale I, II and III."

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and password to log in

Post logging in, the marks for IBPS RRB PO, SO Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download and print a copy of the result for future references.

IBPS RRB PO, SO Result 2021: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to download marks of Officer Scale I exam

Here is the direct link to download marks of Officer Scale II

Direct link to check Officer Scale II (Specialist) marks

Direct link to check Officer Scale III marks

Candidates should know that they can download the IBPS RRB SO marks on the official website till December 31, 2021. The link will be deactivated post Dec 31, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ibps.in.