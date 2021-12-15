IBPS RRB PO, SO Results 2021 Out: See Direct Links To Check Officer Scale I, II, II Marks

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on December 14 released the Regional Rural Banks or IBPS RRB PO, SO Result 2021 for the Mains examination. The marks of candidates who cleared the final phase of written exam has been released. Candidates who were waiting for the release of scorecards of Officer Scale I, II and III, can check them now. It has been uploaded on the official website ibps.in and the steps to check marks have been attached below.
IBPS RRB PO, SO Result 2021 will now be followed by the final round of recruitment. Candidates who will clear the Interview round will be selected for the final recruitment. In order to download the scorecards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password.
Candidates should know that they can download the IBPS RRB SO marks on the official website till December 31, 2021. The link will be deactivated post Dec 31, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ibps.in.