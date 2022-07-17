Last Updated:

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Updates: CISCE ICSE Results Out, 99.97% Of Students Pass

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the class 10 result today at 5 pm, 2022. Students can now check and download their results by visiting the official website of ICSE - cisce.org.

Icse class 10 result 2022

Image: Shutterstock

18:03 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: Know how to calculate ICSE percentage 2022 

There are a total of 10 subjects in ICSE Class 10, one needs to reduce them to 6 main heads. For example, English language and English literature are clubbed as one subject and the 'English marks' are actually the average of these two subjects. 

Biology, Chemistry, and Physics marks are combined as one subject that comes under 'Science' 

History and Geography are joined to make 'Social Science'. 

Other main subjects are Commerce, Hindi/Regional language (second language), and Math.

Out of these six subjects, English marks can't be left as it is a compulsory subject. 

Students needs to choose the best four out of the five remaining subjects. 

This marking system is known as the 'best five system' for calculating the ICSE Marks percentage. Read more here

17:48 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Result out: 4 students top the exam with 99.8 per cent

Four students top the exam with 99.8 per cent, 34 students share second rank with 99.6 pc. (With Inputs from PTI)

17:43 IST, July 17th 2022
Results of Class 10 released; See highlights

 

  1. Number of Candidates Appeared: 231,063
  2. Pass Percentage: 99.97%
  3. Girls have done better than Boys, pass percentage of girls is: 99.98%
  4. Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.97%
17:23 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Topper List to be out shortly

ICSE Class 10 Results have been released and the toppers list is expected to be out shortly. 

17:19 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out; 99.97% of students pass

The ICSE Class 10 result 2022 has been declared. A total of 99.97 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully this time. 

17:17 IST, July 17th 2022
Previous year pass percentage

2021- 99.98%

2020- 99.33%

2019- 98.54%

2018- 98.51%

2017- 98.52%

17:17 IST, July 17th 2022
17:17 IST, July 17th 2022
17:17 IST, July 17th 2022
17:14 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE 10th Results Out: Know how authorities calculated marks

While preparing the ICSE 10th marksheet, the board has considered marks obtained by a student in semester 1, semester 2 and the project, internal assessment marks.

17:14 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Results out: Here's how to check scores on mobile phone

Students who appeared for ICSE board exams can check semester 2 on their phone. They need to send SMS in the following format: Type ICSE  and send it to 09248082883.

17:11 IST, July 17th 2022
Where to get ICSE Class 10 Results

Students can also collect their ICSE 10th mark sheet from their respective schools. 
 

17:10 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Results: Pass/fail status based on final score

To pass the two-term exams, students had to clear the exams combined. This means, the pass or fail status is declared based on the final score and not term-wise. 
 

17:08 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Result out; Toppers List shortly

ICSE 10th Results have been released. ICSE Toppers list 2022 will also be announced shortly. Stay connected.

17:05 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Result out; Here's direct link to check scores

ICSE Class 10th Results have been released. Here's direct link to check the scores.

 

17:03 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 declared

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE 10th Class result.

16:59 IST, July 17th 2022
Keep your ICSE Admit Card 2022 ready

It is advised that students must keep their ICSE admit cards ready with them to get the details while logging into the official website.

16:58 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE 10th Results: Passing Marks

The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent.

16:58 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Result to be out in next 2 mins

ICSE Class 10 Results will be released on the official website in the next 2 mins. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog.

16:55 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Results Rechecking Module

ICSE 10th Result rechecking module will be activated from July 17, 5 PM. The candidates can apply for rechecking till July 23 on the website- cisce.org by paying Rs 1000 per paper per subject.

16:53 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE 10th Result to be out shortly

The highly-awaited ICSE 10th Results will be out in the next few minutes.

16:53 IST, July 17th 2022
16:50 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE 10th Result to be out in next 10 mins

ICSE Class 10th Results will be released in the next ten minutes. Stay connected to this website for LIVE updates.

pointer
ICSE Class 10 result 2022: Websites to check

Students can check ICSE Class 10th Result by visiting these websites:

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org
16:48 IST, July 17th 2022
Equal weightage will be given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations: Official Notice

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers. The results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," he added.

16:48 IST, July 17th 2022
Check Official notice

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

16:42 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Result 2022 In Few Minutes

Just 20 minutes left for the ICSE, Class 10 result 2022. The ICSE result will be announced at 5 pm.

16:36 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE 10th Results 2022: Where to check scores

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards after that from the official website. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

16:30 IST, July 17th 2022
Login credentials to check ICSE Class 10 Results

To check the result of ICSE 10th, students will have to use their login credentials - index number, UID and captcha code. 

16:20 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Result 2022: Helpline number

In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call 1800-203-2414.

