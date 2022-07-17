ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Updates: CISCE ICSE Results Out, 99.97% Of Students Pass

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
There are a total of 10 subjects in ICSE Class 10, one needs to reduce them to 6 main heads. For example, English language and English literature are clubbed as one subject and the 'English marks' are actually the average of these two subjects.
Biology, Chemistry, and Physics marks are combined as one subject that comes under 'Science'
History and Geography are joined to make 'Social Science'.
Other main subjects are Commerce, Hindi/Regional language (second language), and Math.
Out of these six subjects, English marks can't be left as it is a compulsory subject.
Students needs to choose the best four out of the five remaining subjects.
This marking system is known as the 'best five system' for calculating the ICSE Marks percentage. Read more here
Four students top the exam with 99.8 per cent, 34 students share second rank with 99.6 pc. (With Inputs from PTI)
ICSE Class 10 Results have been released and the toppers list is expected to be out shortly.
The ICSE Class 10 result 2022 has been declared. A total of 99.97 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully this time.
2021- 99.98%
2020- 99.33%
2019- 98.54%
2018- 98.51%
2017- 98.52%
Step 1: Students should open the DigiLocker app or visit Digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: They should create their account by providing the required details and mobile number
Step 3: Authenticate it by OTP that will be sent to the mobile number
Step 4: Once the ID is created, students should log in using the credentials
Step 5: They should choose on CISCE ICSE Marksheet option given in the drop-down list
Step 6: Candidates will have to provide their unique ID or roll number as required and submit
Step 7: Post submitting the details, the digitally signed ICSE Marksheet will be displayed on the screen, download it
Step 1: At first, students will have to open the messaging app and type ICSE space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883
Step 2: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper
Step 1: For checking the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results
Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option
Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation
Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result
Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference
While preparing the ICSE 10th marksheet, the board has considered marks obtained by a student in semester 1, semester 2 and the project, internal assessment marks.
Students who appeared for ICSE board exams can check semester 2 on their phone. They need to send SMS in the following format: Type ICSE
Students can also collect their ICSE 10th mark sheet from their respective schools.
To pass the two-term exams, students had to clear the exams combined. This means, the pass or fail status is declared based on the final score and not term-wise.
ICSE 10th Results have been released. ICSE Toppers list 2022 will also be announced shortly. Stay connected.
ICSE Class 10th Results have been released. Here's direct link to check the scores.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE 10th Class result.
It is advised that students must keep their ICSE admit cards ready with them to get the details while logging into the official website.
The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent.
ICSE Class 10 Results will be released on the official website in the next 2 mins. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog.
ICSE 10th Result rechecking module will be activated from July 17, 5 PM. The candidates can apply for rechecking till July 23 on the website- cisce.org by paying Rs 1000 per paper per subject.
The highly-awaited ICSE 10th Results will be out in the next few minutes.
Step 1: Open Digilocker app or visit Digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Create your account by providing the required details and mobile number
Step 3: Authenticate it by OTP that will be sent on your mobile number
Step 4: Once your ID is created, login using the credentials
Step 5: Choose on CISCE ICSE Marksheet option given in the drop-down list
Step 6: Provide your unique ID or roll number as required and submit
Step 7: Your digitally signed ICSE Marksheet will be displayed on the screen, download it
Step 8: The digitally signed marksheet will be published
ICSE Class 10th Results will be released in the next ten minutes. Stay connected to this website for LIVE updates.
Students can check ICSE Class 10th Result by visiting these websites:
"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers. The results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," he added.
"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
Just 20 minutes left for the ICSE, Class 10 result 2022. The ICSE result will be announced at 5 pm.
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards after that from the official website. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.
To check the result of ICSE 10th, students will have to use their login credentials - index number, UID and captcha code.
In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call 1800-203-2414.