ICSE Class 10 Results 2022: CISCE To Release Result Today, Here's How To Check Via SMS

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to release the class 10 result on July 17, 2022. The class 10 results are scheduled to be released in the evening at 5 pm. Once released, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The steps to check result via SMS has also been attached.

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Check result release date and time here

The result will be released on July 17, 2022

It will be released at 5 pm

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Follow these steps to check matric result

Step 1: In order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to the CAREERS Portal on CISCE official website -cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the menu bar and click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option

Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation

Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

Here's how to check CISCE ICSE Result 2022 through SMS

Step 1: Type ICSE space and write your seven-digit unique ID

Step 2: For example "ICSE 1234567" and send it to 09248082883

Step 3: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.

Follow these steps to check ICSE Result on Digilocker