ICSE Class 10 Results 2022: CISCE To Release Result Today, Here's How To Check Via SMS

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to release the class 10 result on July 17, 2022. The class 10 results are scheduled to be released in the evening at 5 pm. Once released, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The steps to check result via SMS has also been attached.
CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Check result release date and time here
- The result will be released on July 17, 2022
- It will be released at 5 pm
CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Follow these steps to check matric result
- Step 1: In order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to the CAREERS Portal on CISCE official website -cisce.org
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the menu bar and click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option
- Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation
- Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result
- Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference
Here's how to check CISCE ICSE Result 2022 through SMS
- Step 1: Type ICSE space and write your seven-digit unique ID
- Step 2: For example "ICSE 1234567" and send it to 09248082883
- Step 3: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.
Follow these steps to check ICSE Result on Digilocker
- Step 1: Open Digilocker app or visit Digilocker.gov.in
- Step 2: Create your account by providing the required details and mobile number
- Step 3: Authenticate it by OTP that will be sent on your mobile number
- Step 4: Once your ID is created, login using the credentials
- Step 5: Choose on CISCE ICSE Marksheet option given in the drop-down list
- Step 6: Provide your unique ID or roll number as required and submit
- Step 7: Your digitally signed ICSE Marksheet will be displayed on the screen, download it
- Step 8: The digitally signed marksheet will be published