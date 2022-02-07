Last Updated:

ICSE, ISC Results 2022 Live Updates: CISCE To Declare Semester 1 Results Shortly

ICSE, ISC Results 2022: CISCE will declare the class 10th and 12th semester 1 results 2022 today, February 7. Candidates will be able to check their results online. Check latest updates here.

09:39 IST, February 7th 2022
ICSE, ISC results 2022: Provisions for re-evaluation

If students are not satisfied, they can apply for a recheck of their paper by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper, and for ISC it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. It is advised that students must regularly check the official website for more details and fresh updates.

09:35 IST, February 7th 2022
How to get ISC Results 2022 on SMS

To get ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile, candidates will have to send an SMS. Type ISC and send it to 09248082883.

09:33 IST, February 7th 2022
How to check ICSE Semester 1 results 2022 on mobile via SMS

To get ICSE Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile, candidates must send an SMS. Simply, type ICSE and send it to 09248082883.

09:30 IST, February 7th 2022
ICSE Results 2022: Final result to be released after semester 2 exam

"The overall result, i.e., pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/eligible for compartment examination, will only be declared after the completion of the Semester 2 Examination," the CISCE notice reads. 

09:27 IST, February 7th 2022
How to check ISC Results 2022

Candidates who have appeared for the ISC semester 1 exam this year can check their results online by visiting the official website results.cisce.org. Then, click on the ISC results 2022 link that will be activated after 10 am. A login page will appear on the screen. Key in your login credentials and submit. Your ISC Results 2022 will be displayed on screen. 

09:27 IST, February 7th 2022
How to check ICSE Results 2022 online

Candidates who have appeared for the ICSE semester 1 exam this year can check their results online by visiting the official website results.cisce.org. Then, click on the ICSE results 2022 link that will be activated after 10 am. A login page will open on the screen. Key in your login credentials and submit. Your ICSE Results 2022 will be displayed on screen. 

09:27 IST, February 7th 2022
ICSE, ISC Results 2022 to be declared shortly

CISCE will declare the ICSE and ISC results shortly. The class 10th and 12th semester-1 results 2022 will be announced at 10 am today.

