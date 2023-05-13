ICSE Results 2023 Releasing Today? Here's A Fact Check; CISCE 10th, 12th Result Updates

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Thousands of students who took the ICSE class 10 or ISC 12 exams are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. A notice stating that CISCE results 2023 will be out today, May 13 has gone viral on social media. However, a CISCE official has refuted the claims and said that the notice doing the rounds on social media is fake.

"CISCE Results 2023 will not be declared today. It will be announced soon," the official said.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the results within a week. However, no official confirmation is out yet regarding the ICSE and ISC results .CISCE conducted the ICSE or class 10th Board Exams 2023 from February 27 to March 29, 2023. The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the CISCE," an official notice reads.

To download the results, students will have to enter their login credentials such as date of birth, name, roll number, password, etc. The steps to check the results are mentioned below.

ICSE Results 2023: Here's how to check class 10th results

Step 1: To check the ICSE results, students need to visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the official website, click on the "ICSE results 2023" link (To be noted that the link will be activated after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the columns with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

ISC Results 2023: Step-by-step guide to check results online