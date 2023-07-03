IISER IAT Result 2023: Check How To Download Scorecard, Admission Counselling Dates Here

Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) will declare the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2023 results today, July 3. After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the test will be able to check it by visiting the official website - iiseradmission.in.

The aptitude test for admission to 5-year BS-MS programmes offered at IISERs, in addition to the 4-year BS programme at IISER Bhopal, was conducted on June 17, 2023. This year, a total of 34,751 candidates took the IAT. The IAT answer keys have already been released. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

Candidates must note that the edit window will be open between 10:00 am on 4 July 2023 and 2:00 pm on 7 July 2023. Candidates will be able to edit the following details in their forms:

12th Class marks details

12th Class mathematics percentage (if applicable)

Upload relevant documents

Change IISER preferences.

Please note that if you want to, then, IISER preferences will have to be changed individually for each channel of admission.

IISER admissions 2023: Counselling Schedule

Round 1 counselling- July 12 (10 am) to July 14 (4 pm)

Round 2 counselling- July 18 ( 8 pm) to July 20 ( 4 pm)

Round 3- July 23 (8 pm) to July 25 (4 pm)

Round 4- July 28 (8 pm) to July 30 (4 pm)

IISER IAT Result 2023: Follow these steps to download the scorecard