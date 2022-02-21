IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key: The answer key for the Indian Institute of Technology, Joint Admission Test for Masters, IIT JAM 2022, has been released. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. Along with the declaration of the answer key, the portal to raise objections to the JAM answer key has also opened.

The answer key is for the examination that was conducted on February 13, 2022. This answer key is provisional in nature, and in cases where candidates are not satisfied with it, they can raise objections to it. The last date to raise objections is February 25, 2022, through the Candidate's Portal. II JAM 2022 final key will be released in March, based on which IIT JAM Result 2022 will also be prepared. Candidates are advised to raise objections in time before the Portal closes.

Here's Direct Link to check II JAM 2022 Answer Key

IIJ JAM 2022: Here's how to check IIT Jam Answer Key 2022

Step 1: To check the IIT JAM Answer Key, candidates must visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Joint Admission Test for Masters (jam.iitr.ac.in).

Step 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Click on Candidate's Portal to raise objections on the Answer Key" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Your JAM 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheets will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now you can double-check your answers and print a copy if necessary.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative