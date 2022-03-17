IIT JAM 2022 Final Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

IIT JAM 2022 Final Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 on Wednesday, March 17. Candidates can check the IIT JAM final answer keys 2022 on the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. The JAM 2022 answer key has been released for papers including biotechnology, chemistry, economics, mathematics, geology, mathematical statistics, and physics.

Earlier, IIT released the provisional JAM answer key on February 20, while the facility for raising objections against the JAM provisional answer key 2022 was open from February 21 till February 25, 2022. Candidates were also given chance to raise objections in case they found any discrepancy with the questions or answer keys. Check key details given below.

IIT JAM 2022: Follow these steps to download JAM 2022 final answer key

Step 1: To check the IIT JAM Answer Key 2022, candidates need to visit the official website: jam.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys."

Step 3: Now, for your subject, click on the answer key link.

Step 4: Now, the JAM 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the answer key for future needs.

Here's direct link to download JAM 2022 final answer Key - CLICK HERE

Meanwhile, IIT Roorkee is likely to release JAM 2022 results on Tuesday, March 22. After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to check and download their IIT JAM result 2022 by visiting the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in, using their login credentials. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for more updates.

