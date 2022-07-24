ISC Result 2022 To Be Released Today At 5 Pm, Here's How To Check Via SMS

Quick links:
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) has announced the date and time for releasing the class 12 results. The result will be released on July 24 at 5 pm. Once released, the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check it. They should be readyw ith their roll number and date of birth or password to check the scorecard online. Once the inter result is released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check results online.
The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters. The board released class 10 result on July 17 at 5 pm. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations through a notice announced that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts.