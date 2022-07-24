Last Updated:

ISC Result 2022 To Be Released Today At 5 Pm, Here's How To Check Via SMS

ISC Result 2022 will be released on official website and on DigiLocker on July 24 at 5 pm. Once released, it can be accessed by following these steps.

isc result

Image: Pixabay


The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) has announced the date and time for releasing the class 12 results. The result will be released on July 24 at 5 pm. Once released, the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check it. They should be readyw ith their roll number and date of birth or password to check the scorecard online. Once the inter result is released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check results online.

ICS Class 12 result 2022: List of official websites

  1. cisce.org
  2. results.cisce.org

Here is how to check ISC Result 2022 via SMS

  • Step 1: At first, students will have to open the messaging app and type ISC space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883 
  • Step 2: The ISC result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.

ISC Result 2022: Know steps to check scorecards on website

  • Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to look for and click on the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will to enter their unique ID, index number and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters. The board released class 10 result on July 17 at 5 pm. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations through a notice announced that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts. 

