ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 63 Vacancies,10th Pass And Engineers Can Apply

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for recruitment against 63 vacancies for various posts. The posts include Technical Assistant, Technician, Draughtsman ‘B’, Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’, Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’, and Fireman ‘A’. Candidates should be aged between 18 and 35 years to apply for the posts. However, for the post of Fireman A, the upper age limit is 25 years. The last date to apply is April 24. Candidates can apply online at iprc.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Technical Assistant (Mechanical)- 15

Technical Assistant (Electronics and Communication)- 04

Technical Assistant (Electrical)- 01

Technical Assistant (Computer Science)- 01

Technical Assistant (Civil)- 03

Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)- 20

Technician ‘B’ (Electronic Mechanic)- 03

Technician ‘B’ (Welder)- 03

Technician ‘B’ (Refrigeration and AC)- 01

Technician ‘B’ (Electrician)- 02

Technician ‘B’ (Plumber)- 01

Draughtsman ‘B’ (Civil)- 01

Heavy Vehicle Driver- 05

Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’- 02

Fireman ‘A’- 01

Eligibility Criteria

For technical assistant posts, candidates should have a diploma in engineering in a relevant discipline.

For technician posts, candidates who have passed class 10th (SSLC) exams can apply. They should also have an ITI certificate in relevant trades.

For Driver posts, candidates should have passed the class 10th exam and must possess a valid and relevant driving license.

For the post of Fireman, candidates should have passed the class 10th exam. They should satisfy the prescribed Physical Fitness Standards. They should upload a Preliminary Medical Examination Certificate (Annexure A) along with an online application.

Click here to read the ISRO Recruitment official notification 2023

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale