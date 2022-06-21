JAC Matric Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has scheduled to release the Jharkhand Board matric result 2022 today, June 21. The JAC Class 10th results 2022 will be announced at 2.30 pm. JAC Class 10 result date and time was announced by JAC President Anil Kumar Mahato.

JAC Matric Result 2022:

Once released, the JAC matric result will be uploaded on the official websites of Jharkhand Board. We have provided the list of websites to check JAC Matric Results 2022 below. A step-by-step guide to check the results has also been provided here.

List of websites to check JAC Matric Results 2022

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board matric results 2022

Visit the official website as mentioned above On the homepage, click on 'Results' tab Click on JAC Matric Result 2022 link A login page will appear on the screen Key in the required login credentials and submit Your JAC Matric Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. The JAC matric examinations were held in two shifts. The first shift began at 9:30 am and concluded at 12:45 p.m. The second shift began at 1:45 pm and ended at 5 pm.

This year, more than 6.8 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.99 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2022 while 2.81 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022. In the year 2021, Jharkhand board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Board evaluated candidates' using an alternate marking scheme. Aound 4 lakh students had registered for the JAC Class 10 examination last year. The overall pass percentage was 95.92 percent.