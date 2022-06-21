JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2022 LIVE Updates: JAC 10th, 12th Science Results Declared

Quick links:
The direct link to check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Result has been activated. CLICK HERE to check the results.
Jharkhand Board class 10th result is out. A total of 1 lakh 24 thousand students have passed with 2nd division marks.
Over 2 lakh 25 thousand students in class 10 have passed with first division marks.
A total of 3,99,010 Class 10 students appeared in JAC Matric exam. As many as 3,73,893 students have passed Jharkhand Class 10th exam.
A total of 66,000 students appeared for the Class 12 Science inter exam. This year the pass percentage of JAC Class 12 science is 91.43.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC 10th and 12th results 2022.
Students will be required to enter their roll code and number to access Class 10 matric jharresults nic in 2022.
The JAC 12th result 2022 direct link will be available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 2:30 pm
To qualify for the examination students are required to score a minimum 33 per cent marks in JAC 10th exam
Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.
Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.
Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.
Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.
Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.
The JAC Jharkhand board exams were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode. The class 10 board examinations were held between March 24 and April 20, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – morning and evening.
Once released, candidates will be able to check their respective results at these official websites
