JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2022 LIVE Updates: JAC 10th, 12th Science Results Declared

JAC Jharkhand Board class 10 result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the class 10 board exam results today. Now, candidates will be able to check their respective results at the official website - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Written By
Amrit Burman
JAC Jharkhand Board class 10 result 2022

15:46 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results: Direct link activated

The direct link to check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Result has been activated. CLICK HERE to check the results.

 

15:22 IST, June 21st 2022
1.24 lakh students pass class 10th exam with 2nd division

Jharkhand Board class 10th result is out. A total of 1 lakh 24 thousand students have passed with 2nd division marks.

15:22 IST, June 21st 2022
2.25 lakh students pass JAC 10th exam with 1st division

Over 2 lakh 25 thousand students in class 10 have passed with first division marks.

15:22 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC 10th result 2022: 3.7 lakh students pass

A total of 3,99,010 Class 10 students appeared in JAC Matric exam. As many as 3,73,893 students have passed Jharkhand Class 10th exam.

15:17 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC inter science result 2022: 91.43% of students pass

A total of 66,000 students appeared for the Class 12 Science inter exam. This year the pass percentage of JAC Class 12 science is 91.43. 

15:10 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Result declared

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC 10th and 12th results 2022.

14:49 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Board Exam 10th Result delayed

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result has been delayed by the authorities. 

14:36 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand 10th Result: Website not working

The official website to check JAC Jharkhand 10th Result is currently down. Meanwhile, students can stay connected to this LIVE blog for fresh updates

14:32 IST, June 21st 2022
Jharkhand Board 10th Result to be announced shortly

The press conference to announce the Jharkhand Board 10th Result will begin shortly.

14:24 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2022: Credentials required to check scores

Students will be required to enter their roll code and number to access Class 10 matric jharresults nic in 2022.

14:19 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10: Direct Link

 

The JAC 12th result 2022 direct link will be available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 2:30 pm

14:15 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Board Class 10 Results to be announced in 15 mins

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results will be announced at 2:30 pm. Stay tuned to this website for fresh updates and more details.

12:43 IST, June 21st 2022
Jharkhand Board Exam Result to be announced by State Education Minister at 2:30 pm

The JAC Class 12 Science result will be announced at 2:30 pm by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

12:31 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: Minimum marks

To qualify for the examination students are required to score a minimum 33 per cent marks in JAC 10th exam

10:12 IST, June 21st 2022
Jharkhand Board 10th 12th Results 2022 | Here's how to check JAC Results 

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

10:12 IST, June 21st 2022
Here's how to check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result via SMS

To check the result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA10Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC

10:12 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Exam Date

The JAC Jharkhand board exams were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode. The class 10 board examinations were held between March 24 and April 20, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – morning and evening.
 

10:12 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result: List of websites to check results

Once released, candidates will be able to check their respective results at these official websites

  • jac.nic.in
  • jharresults.nic.in
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
10:12 IST, June 21st 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2022 to be released today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 10 board exam results today at 2:30 pm.

Tags: JAC Jharkhand Board class 10 result 2022, JAC Class 10 result, Jharkhand board class 10 result
