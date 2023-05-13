JAC Results 2023 Update: Here's How To Check Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results

JAC Result 2023: The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results are likely to be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) soon. JAC results are expected to be out in the last week of May. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the announcement of the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th results 2023. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2023 by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com, once released.

JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023. This year, around 6 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2023 while 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2023.

Jharkhand Board 10th 12th Results 2023 | Here is how to check JAC Results

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the JAC result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Jharkhand Board toppers to get many rewards

The Jharkhand government will reward the meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th who secure the top three ranks in the Jharkhand Board Exams. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone. Jharkhand government rolled out the scheme on Monday to encourage talented students to pursue higher studies.