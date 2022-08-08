JEE Main Final Result 2022 Released: Here's How To Check All-India Rank Lists

Quick links:

JEE Main Final Result 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 today August 8, 2022. Now, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to check the result of JEE Main, candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth. The answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 have been already declared. NTA released the provisional answer keys for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2 on August 3, 2022. As per official information, this year, more than 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams, which ended on July 30.
In case, candidates face any issues regarding the results, they can use the helpline numbers to solve queries. Candidates can write to JEE Main using Email ID- jeemain@nta.ac.in. Also, they can reach out to the NTA by using the contact number -011-69227700 011-40759000. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.