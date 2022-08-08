JEE Main Final Result 2022 Released: Here's How To Check All-India Rank Lists

JEE Main Final Result 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 today August 8, 2022. Now, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to check the result of JEE Main, candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth. The answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 have been already declared. NTA released the provisional answer keys for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2 on August 3, 2022. As per official information, this year, more than 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams, which ended on July 30.

JEE Main Result 2022: List of websites to check JEE Main Final Result 2022

ntaresults.nic.in outcome 2022

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

nta.ac.in

JEE Main Final Result 2022 Released: Here's how to check socres

Step 1: To check the JEE Main Results, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main 2022 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 result.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main session 2 results," on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Automatically, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in the JEE Main Scorecard 2022.

Step 6: Download the JEE Main 2022 result for future needs.

More details

In case, candidates face any issues regarding the results, they can use the helpline numbers to solve queries. Candidates can write to JEE Main using Email ID- jeemain@nta.ac.in. Also, they can reach out to the NTA by using the contact number -011-69227700 011-40759000. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative