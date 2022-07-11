JEE Main Result 2022 Declared For Session 1 Exam At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Here's Direct Link

JEE Main result 2022: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2022 result on July 11, 2022. The result has been uploaded on the official website of NTA and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should know that the result has been prepared on the basis of final answer key.

NTA earlier released the provisional key. Candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised by them, final answer key was prepared. Details of JEE Mains 2022 and steps to download result and final answer key are attached here. Candidates who will clear the mains exam will have the option of taking the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Main 2022: List of important dates

The JEE Main exams were conducted between June 23 and June 29, 2022

The final answer key was released on July 6, 2022

The result has been released on July 11, 2022

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: List of official websites to check merit list

www.nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Follow these steps to download JEE Main Results

Step 1: In order to check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.

Step 3: Automatically, the login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Post submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

JEE Main Result 2022 direct link

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download final key