JEE Main Result 2022 Out: Check Result Direct Link & Toppers List Here

JEE Main Result 2022 Out: The National Testing Agency has finally declared the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 on August 8, 2022. Now, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to check the result of JEE Main, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their application number and date of birth. This year, a total of 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile.

Candidates must take note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the scores. This year, more than 6 lakh students took the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams, which were concluded between July 25 and July 30, 2022. As an official update, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 will open today August 8, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the JEE Main Result 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022 Out: See LIVE Updates here

JEE Main 2022 Result: 24 Candidates Obtain 100 NTA Score

Shrenik Mohan Sakala Navya Sarthak Maheshwari Krishna Sharma Parth Bhardwaj Sneha Pareek Arudeep Kumar Mrinal Garg Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Polisetty Karthikeya Rupesh Biyani Dheeraj Kurukunda Jasti Yashwanth V V S Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Aniket Chattopadhyay Boya Haren Sathvik Menda Hima Vamsi Kushagra Srivastava Koyyana Suhas Kanishk Sharma Mayank Motwani Palli Jalajakshi Saumitra Garg

JEE Mains 2022: List of websites to check results

ntaresults.nic.in outcome 2022

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

nta.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2

Step 1: To check the JEE Main Results, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main 2022 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 result.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main session 2 results," on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Automatically, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in the JEE Main Scorecard 2022.

Step 6: Download the JEE Main 2022 result for future needs.

Here's direct link to check JEE Main Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

JEE Result: here's how to check scores on SANDES app

First, visit the Google Play Store on your mobile.

Then, search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.

The application will appear on the screen

Then, click on Install, and then the app will get downloaded to the device.

Now, candidates can check their results by entering their application number and date of birth.

