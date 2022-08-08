Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2022 Out: Check Result Direct Link & Toppers List Here

JEE Main Result 2022 out: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 today. Here's direct link to check scores.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Jee main result 2022 out

Image: PTI/ Representative


JEE Main Result 2022 Out: The National Testing Agency has finally declared the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 on August 8, 2022. Now, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to check the result of JEE Main, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their application number and date of birth.  This year, a total of 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile.

Candidates must take note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the scores. This year, more than 6 lakh students took the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams, which were concluded between July 25 and July 30, 2022. As an official update, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 will open today August 8, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the JEE Main Result 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022 Out: See LIVE Updates here

JEE Main 2022 Result: 24 Candidates Obtain 100 NTA Score

  1. Shrenik Mohan Sakala 
  2. Navya 
  3. Sarthak Maheshwari
  4. Krishna Sharma 
  5. Parth Bhardwaj
  6. Sneha Pareek 
  7. Arudeep Kumar 
  8. Mrinal Garg 
  9. Penikalapati Ravi Kishore 
  10. Polisetty Karthikeya 
  11. Rupesh Biyani 
  12. Dheeraj Kurukunda 
  13. Jasti Yashwanth V V S 
  14. Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya 
  15. Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 
  16. Aniket Chattopadhyay 
  17. Boya Haren Sathvik 
  18. Menda Hima Vamsi
  19. Kushagra Srivastava 
  20. Koyyana Suhas 
  21. Kanishk Sharma 
  22. Mayank Motwani 
  23. Palli Jalajakshi
  24. Saumitra Garg

JEE Mains 2022: List of websites to check results

  • ntaresults.nic.in outcome 2022
  • www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022
  • nta.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to check  JEE Main result 2022 session 2

  • Step 1: To check the JEE Main Results, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main 2022 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 result.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main session 2 results," on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the application number and date of birth in the required fields.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the details mentioned in the JEE Main Scorecard 2022.
  • Step 6: Download the JEE Main 2022 result for future needs.

Here's direct link to check JEE Main Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

JEE Result: here's how to check scores on SANDES app 

  • First, visit the Google Play Store on your mobile.
  • Then, search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.
  • The application will appear on the screen
  • Then, click on Install, and then the app will get downloaded to the device.
  • Now, candidates can check their results by entering their application number and date of birth.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | JEE Main session 2 answer key 2022: Deadline to raise objections ends today
READ | UP BEd JEE 2022 result released, here's direct link to check scorecards
READ | JEE Main 2022 result likely to be out today, here's how to check scorecards
READ | JEE Advanced 2022 registration likely to begin on August 7, here's how to apply online
COMMENT