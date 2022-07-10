JEE Main Result 2022: 'Sneha Pareek To Become One Of The Toppers Scoring 100 Percentile'

JEE Main Result 2022: As lakhs of students are waiting for the National Testing Agency to release the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022, a report has emerged that a student of Allen Career Institute, Sneha Pareek, has secured the top rank in the engineering entrance test by scoring 100 per cent or 300 out of 300 marks. According to Allen Career Classes, Pareek is one of the 12 students who received a perfect score on the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result.

🏆Perfect 𝟯𝟬𝟬 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝟯𝟬𝟬 𝗶𝗻 𝗝𝗘𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 (June Attempt)

👉🏻ALLENite Sneha Pareek (2-Year Regular Classroom Course Student) showcases her brilliance with Perfect 300 Score!

(As per candidate response sheet & correct answers by NTA)#ALLENKota #KotaCoaching pic.twitter.com/3xmu4Yz7xq — ALLEN Career Institute (@ALLENkota) July 6, 2022

'Sneha Pareek to become one of the toppers scoring 100 percentile': ALLEN Institue

Issuing an official notice, ALLEN Career Institute has also congratulated Pareek for this achievement. Taking to official Twitter, the popular career institute wrote, "Perfect 300 out of 300 in JEE MAIN 2022 (June Attempt): Allenite Sneha Pareek (2-Year Regular Classroom Course Student) showcases her brilliance with a perfect 300 score!" The result is based on the candidate response sheet and correct answers by NTA, read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Allen Institute has also claimed that Sneha Pareek has become the second girl to secure the top rank in the JEE Main Examination. While there are many girls who have also scored good marks and ranked in the JEE Main and even the JEE Advanced examinations. As per the institute, Kavya Chopra, who is also a student of Allen Career Institute, has set the record for topping the exam with a perfect 300 out of 300 scores. Also, 44 students from Allen have scored in the 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2021 Results.

NTA to release JEE Main 2022 Result soon

Till now, NTA has not released the JEE Main 2022 toppers list or the final results, but it is expected that the agency will announce the results sometime soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration window for JEE Main Session 2 closed on July 9, 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to check JEE Main 2022 Results

Step 1: To check the JEE Main Result 2022, candidates need to visit the result on results.nic.in/jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the JEE Main Session 1 result page.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, or any other required information.

Step 4: Submit and view the scorecard.

Step 5: Print a copy for future reference.

