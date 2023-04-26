JEE Main Result 2023: How To Check JEE Mains Scores On SANDES App

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare JEE Main session 2 results today. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, usually, the official website crashes after the results are published due to heavy traffic. In that case, candidates can check their results on SANDES app. See how to check JEE Main results 2023.

JEE Main Result 2023: here's how to check scores on SANDES app

First, visit the Google Play Store on your mobile.

Then, search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.

The application will appear on the screen

Then, click on Install, and then the app will get downloaded to the device.

Now open the app on your smartphone

Log in using the mobile number and OTP

Now key in your registration number and password (D.O.B.) and submit

Your JEE Main Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

NTA released the final answer key on April 24. JEE Main April session exams were held between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised answer key on its official website. JEE Mains result will be based on the final answer key.

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check JEE Main result at jeemain.nta.nic.in