Updated February 13th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

JEE Main session 1 result 2024 declared, here's direct link to download JEE scorecard

The much-anticipated results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 have been officially declared today, February 12, 2024. Here's link.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The much-anticipated results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 have been officially declared today, February 13, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) unveiled the results on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their results from the official websites at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The first session of the JEE Main 2024 exam took place from January 24 to February 1, and the provisional answer key was made available on February 6. The eagerly awaited JEE Main final answer key was released on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

According to recent reports, an astounding 12.3 lakh students registered for JEE Main 2024, setting a new record for the number of participants. The examination was conducted in two sessions, with the initial session occurring between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The NTA, as anticipated, announced the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 on February 12, 2024.

Direct Link to Check JEE Mains Result 2024

Advertisement

How to Download JEE Mains Scorecard 2024:

  1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. Under the ‘Public Notices’ section, locate and click on the 'JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024' link.
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
  4. Your JEE Mains session 1 scorecard for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to promptly check their results and download their scorecards. Congratulations to all the successful candidates!

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

