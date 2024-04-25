Advertisement

Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar, hailing from the humble town of Akola in Maharashtra, has emerged as a beacon of inspiration with his remarkable achievement in the JEE Main exams. He scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024. Despite facing numerous challenges, including financial constraints, Nilkrishna's unwavering determination and hard work have propelled him to the pinnacle of success.

Talking about his preparation strategy, he said, “I used to do self-study for 12-15 hours every day on average. I believe one should not shy away from asking questions. Clearing all doubts about the topics you are studying helps in understanding them well.”

Advertisement

Born to a farmer, Nilkrishna's family had to make significant sacrifices to support his education and fulfill his dreams. Encouraged by his parents, who always emphasized the importance of education, Nilkrishna embarked on his academic journey with zeal and dedication.

Attending JCI School in Karnjlord Nagpur up to the 10th grade, Nilkrishna demonstrated exceptional academic prowess. However, it was his enrollment in the Unacademy SRG programme that proved to be a game-changer in his preparation for the JEE exams. With access to top-notch educators and comprehensive study material provided by Unacademy, Nilkrishna diligently prepared for the JEE Main exams. His relentless pursuit of knowledge and commitment to excellence culminated in a perfect score of 300/300 in the January session of the JEE Main exams.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Nilkrishna emphasizes the importance of seeking clarity and understanding in every question encountered. He attributes his success not only to his hard work but also to the invaluable support and resources provided by Unacademy.

Nilkrishna's remarkable achievement serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and determination in overcoming obstacles. His journey from a farmer's son to a JEE Main topper is a source of inspiration for students across the country, demonstrating that with dedication and resilience, any goal can be attained.

Advertisement

As Nilkrishna looks ahead to a promising future filled with endless possibilities, his story continues to inspire countless others to pursue their dreams relentlessly, no matter the odds.