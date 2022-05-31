JEE Mains 2022 To Be Conducted In 25 Foreign Countries, Check Complete List Here

JEE in foreign countries: This year the government has decided to increase the number of participating overseas countries for IIT-JEE entrance exam. This year the countries have been increased from 12 to 25. The list of latest countries that are included have been mentioned below. This move has opened the opportunity for NRIs and foreign students from these countries to take the IIT-JEE exam. If they pass the exam, they can enroll in the top technical institutions in India

List of countries added

United States of America Australia South Africa Singapore China Nepal Indonesia Malaysia Bahrain Kuwait Qatar, United Arab Emirates Vietnam

Speaking to media organization RP Tiwari, vice-chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, says, “There would be increased competition from their NRI counterparts and other foreign students. This will also provide an opportunity for our students to interact with students from varied cultures and value systems from across time zones. There is an urgent need to provide international exposure to Indian HEIs which would help them to flourish and compete in a global learning environment.”

BJ Rao, vice-chancellor, University of Hyderabad (UoH), says, “This can be termed as a part of ‘India’s globalisation’. The decision taken by the Education Ministry is also in consonance with the setting up of Indian HEIs campuses abroad which is an ongoing process. Even many foreign countries have shown deep interest in setting up Indian HEIs campuses on their land due to fact that in our country there exists a high education power in terms of teaching, content and scholarships.”

JEE Mains 2022: Overview

The JEE Mains 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The exam will be conducted in June and July. The JEE Mains first phase will be conducted on June 20, 2022. As per media reports, former IIT Professor D.K. Sharma informed that every year, thousands of foreign nationals come to the country to be admitted to Indian universities.

Session 1 will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. Session 2 will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.