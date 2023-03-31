Last Updated:

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 has been declared today for the Dakshina Kannada district colleges only. See how to check result. Direct link inside.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
karnataka 1st PUC Result

Image: Unsplash


 The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the Karnataka 1st PUC results 2023 today, March 30. Students who took the Karnataka Class 11th commerce, science, or arts theory exams can check their 1st PUC result 2023 online. The results have been uploaded on the official website - result.dkpucpa.com. The result is of Dakshina Kannada District colleges only.

Students will have to log in using their registration number and date of birth to check their Karnataka 1st PUC results 2023. They will be able to download the 1st PUC Karnataka result link 2023 available on the website mentioned above. The Karnataka 1st PUC report card will have details of the student’s name, registration number, subject name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks secured and qualifying status. 

How to check Karnataka 1st PUC result 2023 online

  • Go to the official website at result.dkpucpa.com.
  • Click on the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023
  • Key in your registration number and date of birth in the Karnataka 1st PUC result login page
  • Your Karnataka 1st PUC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its printout.
  • Here's direct link to download Karnataka 1st PUC result 2023
READ | SSC CGL exam 2023 in July, CHSL tier 2 exam on June 26; check exam calendar here
READ | CBSE class 12 Accountancy paper today; Check important instructions here
READ | VITEEE 2023 registration window closing today; Here's how to register for VIT admissions
READ | UP School Results from classes 1 to 8 to be declared today, here's how to get results
COMMENT