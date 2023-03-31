Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the Karnataka 1st PUC results 2023 today, March 30. Students who took the Karnataka Class 11th commerce, science, or arts theory exams can check their 1st PUC result 2023 online. The results have been uploaded on the official website - result.dkpucpa.com. The result is of Dakshina Kannada District colleges only.

Students will have to log in using their registration number and date of birth to check their Karnataka 1st PUC results 2023. They will be able to download the 1st PUC Karnataka result link 2023 available on the website mentioned above. The Karnataka 1st PUC report card will have details of the student’s name, registration number, subject name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks secured and qualifying status.

How to check Karnataka 1st PUC result 2023 online