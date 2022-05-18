Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 To Be Out At 12.30 PM Tomorrow, Check Official Websites Here

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: This year, over 8.5 lakh students who took the class 10 exams are waiting for the results. The Karnataka Education Minister has announced that the result will be released on May 19 in the second half. It is scheduled to be out at 12.30 PM. Once released, the Karnataka SSLC 2022 result can be checked on official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The Karnataka 10th result will be released for the exams conducted between March 28 and April 11, 2022. In order to be considered pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 33%. Apart from overall marks, students will also be required to score a minimum passing mark in all the individual subjects. Following the past trend, it is being expected that state education minister BC Nagesh will announce the result.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Date and time

Karnataka SSLC result date has been announced. It will be released on Thursday, May 19, 2022

The result will be released in second half at 12.30 pm

SSLC result 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to download result

Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result, registered candidates need to visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates should click on the appropriate result link (It will be activated at 12.30 PM)

Step 3: Now, in the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year over 8 lakh candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka got themselves registered for SSLC exams 2022. Out of them, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website at 12.30 PM and follow the steps mentioned above to check the same.