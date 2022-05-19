Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 To Be Out Today At 12.30 Pm, Here's How To Check On Mobile

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: As scheduled, the class 10 or SSLC results will be released by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday, May 19, 2022. In the press conference, the minister will also announce the performance of students, pass percentage, topper list and other details. To be noted that the direct links will only be activated after the announcement of results after 12.30 pm. Once announced, the link to download scorecards will be activated on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official websites. The two websites on which results will be uploaded are mentioned below. Here is how registered candidates who took the exam can check results on mobile.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Official websites to check scores

sslc.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

For checking results quickly, students are advised to be ready with their admit card for feeding in the required details. This year, the class 10 final examinations in Karnataka were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The result date and time were announced by state education minister.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: When to check scores

SSLC result 2022 Karnataka will be released on May 19, 2022

Exact time for releasing matric or class 10 result has not been announced yet

SSLC result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check scores on mobile

Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result, registered candidates need to visit any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link

Step 3: Now, in the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Overview

This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for SSLC exams 2022. Out of them, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was held across 3440 centres in the state. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website so as not to miss any updates.