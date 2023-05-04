Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Not Releasing Today, Result Expected Next Week Before Elections

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release SSLC results before Karnataka elections on May 10.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023

Image: PTI


Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is soon going to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the class 10th exams are eagerly waiting for their results. Some web portals are claiming that the results will be out today, May 4. However, the board has refuted the claims. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will not be declared today, an official said. 

Karantaka SSLC Result 2023 Dates

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to be declared before May 10. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the result date. The board is trying to release the Karnataka SSLC Results before the state general elections begin on May 10. This year, the Karnataka SSLC exam was held between March 30 and April 15, 2023, at various examination centers across the state. Around 8.4 lakh students are expected to have appeared in the final examinations.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: List of official websites

  1. Sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  2. karresults.nic.in

Follow these steps to check the SSLC result 2023

  • Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result candidates need to visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: on the homepage, candidates should click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should take a printout of the result for future reference
READ | JEE Main Final Results 2023: S. Venkat Koundinya bags AIR 1 to become JEE topper
READ | GSEB 12th Results 2023 for Science streams today: List of websites to check HSC results
READ | MP Board Result 2023 Date: MPBSE official shares major update on 10th, 12th results dates
READ | CBSE Result 2023 Latest Update: Rechecking of marks underway; 10th, 12th results next week
COMMENT