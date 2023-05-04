Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Not Releasing Today, Result Expected Next Week Before Elections

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is soon going to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the class 10th exams are eagerly waiting for their results. Some web portals are claiming that the results will be out today, May 4. However, the board has refuted the claims. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will not be declared today, an official said.

Karantaka SSLC Result 2023 Dates

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to be declared before May 10. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the result date. The board is trying to release the Karnataka SSLC Results before the state general elections begin on May 10. This year, the Karnataka SSLC exam was held between March 30 and April 15, 2023, at various examination centers across the state. Around 8.4 lakh students are expected to have appeared in the final examinations.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: List of official websites

Sslc.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

Follow these steps to check the SSLC result 2023