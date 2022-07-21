KCET Result 2022 Date: Karnataka CET Result Likely To Be Declared Today, See How To Check

KCET Result 2022: The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Results 2022, are likely to be announced sometime soon by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA. If reports are to be believed, KEA KCET Results or UGCET 2022 results are likely to be released today, on July 21, 2022. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the KCET results, but they are expected to be released soon. This year, the Karnataka KCET 2022 exam was conducted between June 16 and 18.

Every year, the KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses in govt colleges of Karnataka. Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka CET results by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned the list of websites and step by step process to check the KCET Result 2022.

KCET 2022 Result: Websites to check Karnataka CET

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2022: Here's how to check the KCET 2022 Scores

Step 1: To download the KCET Result 2022 candidates are required to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " KCET result 2022 " link.

" link. Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Karnataka CET result for 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout for future reference.

More details

KCET result 2022 will consist of the details including the candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores, and total marks secured in the entrance exam. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of KCET for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative