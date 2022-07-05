KEAM Answer Key 2022: Provisional Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till July 13

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KEAM answer key 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the answer key for Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam. The provisional answer key has been released on July 5, 2022. Candidates can now check the KEAM 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer key and raise objections if they want to. Post considering the objections raised by students, final answer key will be prepared. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in
To be noted that the answer key which has been released is for the KEAM 2022 exam which was conducted on July 4, 2022. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step process to download the provisional key. The direct link to check the same has also been attached here.
As of now, the final answer key and result release date has not been announced. However,m it will be released in July itself. KEAM 2022 Results will then be followed by the release of a detailed KEAM 2022 Counselling Schedule. Candidates who would have qualified and secured merit in the entrance exam would then be able to apply for counselling to secure admissions across colleges in Kerala.
Every year, KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula. 50 percent marks are taken from Plus Two board exams and 50 percent marks from the entrance exam results. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.