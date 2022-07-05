KEAM Answer Key 2022: Provisional Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till July 13

KEAM answer key 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the answer key for Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam. The provisional answer key has been released on July 5, 2022. Candidates can now check the KEAM 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer key and raise objections if they want to. Post considering the objections raised by students, final answer key will be prepared. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

To be noted that the answer key which has been released is for the KEAM 2022 exam which was conducted on July 4, 2022. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step process to download the provisional key. The direct link to check the same has also been attached here.

KEAM 2022 Provisional Answer Key released: Here's a step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for answer keys tab on left side

Step 3: A new page would open with links to 'Paper 1' and 'Paper 2.'

Step 4: Click on the relevant link and then view the PDF for that particular KEAM answer key

Step 5: Download it and go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Candiadtes may take its printout for future reference

As of now, the final answer key and result release date has not been announced. However,m it will be released in July itself. KEAM 2022 Results will then be followed by the release of a detailed KEAM 2022 Counselling Schedule. Candidates who would have qualified and secured merit in the entrance exam would then be able to apply for counselling to secure admissions across colleges in Kerala.

KEAM 2022 exam: Check important dates here

KEAM provisional answer key has been released on July 5, 2022

Deadline to raise objections will end on July 13, 2022

KEAM 2022 was conducted on July 4, 2022

KEAM 2022 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022.

At first, it was scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022

The deadline to register ended on May 10, 2022

Result release date has not been announced yet

About Kerala CEE

Every year, KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula. 50 percent marks are taken from Plus Two board exams and 50 percent marks from the entrance exam results. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.