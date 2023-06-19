KEAM Rank List 2023 Releasing Today At 3 Pm, Here's How To Download Rank Cards

KEAM 2023 Rank List: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy rank cards today, June 19 at 3 pm. The KEAM results were declared on May 31 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. However, the rank list was not released on that day. Students who took the exam can download their rank cards by entering their application number and password. The steps to download the result has been mentioned below.

The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai. Candidates can also check the KEAM 2023 cut-off along with the results. The direct link to check results online has also been mentioned below.

KEAM Result 2023: Follow these steps to check rank cards online