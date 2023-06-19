Last Updated:

KEAM Rank List 2023 Releasing Today At 3 Pm, Here's How To Download Rank Cards

KEAM 2023 Rank List: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy rank cards today, June 19 at 3 pm.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
keam

Image: iStock


KEAM 2023 Rank List: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy rank cards today, June 19 at 3 pm. The KEAM results were declared on May 31 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. However, the rank list was not released on that day. Students who took the exam can download their rank cards by entering their application number and password. The steps to download the result has been mentioned below.

The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai. Candidates can also check the KEAM 2023 cut-off along with the results. The direct link to check results online has also been mentioned below.

KEAM Result 2023: Follow these steps to check rank cards online 

  • Step 1: To check the result, students should go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the KEAM rank list link
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to key in their login details
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the KEAM 2023 Rank Cards will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.

 

READ | KEAM 2023 registration begins, here's how to register at cee.kerala.gov.in
READ | KEAM Admit Card 2023 released by CEE Kerala, here's direct link to download
READ | KEAM Result 2023 declared, here's direct link to check KEAM score card
READ | KEAM answer key 2023 released, here's direct link; Raise objections before May 24

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT