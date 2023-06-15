Kerala +1 Result 2023 Today, Where And How To Check DHSE Kerala Class 11 Results

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala will release the Kerala Plus One Result 2023 today, June 15. Once released, candidates will be able to check the DHSE Kerala plus one or DHSE First Year Exams results online. It will be available on the official website and can be checked by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala conducted +1 exams from March 10 to 30, 2023. Around 3.5 lakh candidates took the exam. The result is scheduled to be out today at 12 noon. To check the results, candidates will have to log in to the result portal using their registration number and password. The mark sheet will contain the details of students, marks obtained in subjects and total marks, percentage and grade.

List of websites to check Kerala +1 Result 2023

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Follow these steps to check results online