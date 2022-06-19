Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2022 Likely To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Scores

Kerala class 12 result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the DHSE Kerala class 12 Result 2022 on Monday, June 20, 2022. The DHSE Kerala class 12 2022 will be released on the official websites. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. List of official website has also been mentioned.

Kerala DHSE class 12 result 2022: Official websites to check

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala Senior Secondary Education, Kerala SSLC Results have been announced on June 15, 2022. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will now release the inter or class 12 result on June 20, 2022. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022. The DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 was conducted from March 30, 2022 and April 22, 2022.

keralapareeksahabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

educationkerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

12th Result time: Here's how to check result via SMS

To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263.

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores