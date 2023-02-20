Last Updated:

Kerala KMAT 2023 Answer Key Released At Cee.kerala.gov.in, Here's How To Download

KMAT 2023: Kerala CEE has released KMAT 2023 answer key on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in. See how to download and other details here.

KMAT 2023

KMAT 2023 answer key out; Image: Shutterstock


KMAT 2023: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on Monday released the answer key for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023. Candidates who have taken the KMAT 2023 can download the provisional answer key from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The exam was conducted on 19th February 2023. Candidates can download the answer key PDF from the official website. Candidates do not need to log in to access the answer key.

How to download Kerala KMAT Answer Key 2023

  • Go to the official website of Kerala CEE – cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Then click on the answer key option given on the left side of the page
  • The provisional answer key for KMAT 2023 PDF will appear on the screen
  • Download the answer key 

KMAT 2023 was conducted on 19th February for a duration of three hours from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm for a total of 270 marks. The exam is conducted for those students who wish to get admission into postgraduate management programmes.

About KMAT

Kerala KMAT is a state-level management entrance exam conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE) for admission to MBA and PGDM programs offered by various B-schools in the state of Kerala. The exam assesses candidates' aptitude in fields such as language comprehension, mathematical skills, basic aptitude, and logical reasoning.  The questions are divided into four sections: English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness and Current Affairs. Candidates who qualify in the Kerala KMAT exam can apply to various B-schools in Kerala for admission to MBA and PGDM programs.

