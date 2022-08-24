Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022 Out, Click On Direct Link To Download

Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, has released the scorecards for the Kerala Plus Two Improvement Exam. The improvement exam has been released on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All those students who got themselves registered and took the exam can check the school-wise SAY Improvement Results 2022 now. It can be checked on official website keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result which has been released today is for the exam which was conducted in July 2022. The improvement exams started on July 11 and continued till July 18, 2022. The result link has been activated on the website, keralaresults.nic.in. To download the results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and submit. The result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been attached.

The Kerala Plus Two SAY exam was conducted in two shifts. The first or morning shift was conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The afternoon shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The subject papers were Zoology, English, History, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology and so on.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scorecard online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should enter the required details like roll number

Step 3: Post submitting the required details, the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Go through the same, download it and keep a copy of the result

Here's the direct link to check (CLICK HERE)

Candidates can now download their Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2022 and all are advised to keep a copy of the same as it will be needed for future references. For more updates, keep checking the website, keralaresults.nic.in.