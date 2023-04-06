Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Kerala Samastha Result 2023: Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the result of the Kerala Madarasa public examination 2023 today. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website at samastha.in. The results are announced for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. See the steps and direct link to download Kerala Samastha Public exam results 2023 here.

How to check Kerala Samastha public exam results 2023

Visit the official website of Kerala Samastha at samastha.in

On the homepage, click on the Exam result tab

A new page will open on the screen

Choose your class and enter your registration number

Kerala Samastha public exam result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout for future reference.

Direct link to check Kerala Samastha Result 2023

The Islamic education board- Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board conducts the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination annually for the students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala. The examination is conducted in the month of March for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12 students. Earlier, a notice published on the official website stated that the result will be announced at 12 noon on April 6 on the official website of the Board. "All necessary arrangements have been made to declare the results of the examination. The results will be released on the official website of the Board, and students can check their results by entering their roll numbers," an official said.