Kerala SSLC, DHSE +2 Results 2023 Dates Announced, Check Official Announcement Here

Kerala SSLC, +2 Result 2023 Dates: Kerala State Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam will declare the Kerala SSLC Results 2023 in May. General education minister, V Sivankutty has announced that the class 10th results will be declared on or before May 20. Moreover, the class 12th or plus two exam results will be declared by May 25.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala SSLC exam 2023 was conducted from March 9 to 29. Kerala plus two exams 2023 were conducted from March 10 to 30.

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023

Step 1: In order to check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2023’

Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4:Now, after submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 and go through it

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take its printout for future reference

How to check Kerala plus two result 2023