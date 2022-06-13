Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date And Time Announced, To Be Declared On June 15 At 3 Pm

Kerala SSLC result date and time: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on June 15, 2022. After being delayed from June 10, the result will now be released on June 15, 2022. The General education minister V Sivankutty in the presence of the director of general education Jeevan Babu at the PRD chamber, government Secretariat announced the result release date and time. The result will be released in second half at 3 pm.

Once declared, SSLC Results will be available online on the official website. The steps to check results at keralaresults.nic.in can be checked here. Students may please note that once the SSLC Result 2022 Kerala is declared, it would be available on the list of websites mentioned below.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Websites to check scores

keralresults.nic.in pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Check date and time here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be released on June 15, 2022

SSLC Result 2022 will be released at 3 pm

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to download result

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and go through it

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Students are reminded that initially, Kerala SSLC Results 2022 were expected on June 10, 2022 and DHSE Kerala Results 2022 on June 20, 2022. However, later, local dailies reported a delay in SSLC Result 2022 declared date and time; hence we are now expected it to be declared in next two days that is on June 15, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.