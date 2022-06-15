Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated, Check Scores Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Board of Public Examinations has finally released the Kerala class 10 results. The result is now available on the official site for Kerala results - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students who have appeared in the Kerala SSLC exam can check their results by logging in with the board exam roll number and date of birth.

SSLC result 2022 | Pass percentage

This year, 44,363 students got a full "A +" in the Kerala Board exam 2022 result. Last time it was 1,21,650. A total of 4,26,469 SSLC regular students took the exam. While a total of 4,23,303 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.26%.

List of websites to check Kerala SSLC Result 2022

keralapareeksahabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

10th Result time: Here's how to check result via SMS

To check the SSLC result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to download Kerala SSLC result via website

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4:Now, after submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and go through it

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take its printout for future reference

Here's direct link to download SSLC result Kerala - CLICK HERE

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative