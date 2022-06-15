Last Updated:

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated, Check Scores Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Board of Public Examinations has finally released the Kerala 10th results today, June 15, 2022.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Kerala SSLC result 2022

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Board of Public Examinations has finally released the Kerala class 10 results. The result is now available on the official site for Kerala results - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students who have appeared in the Kerala SSLC exam can check their results by logging in with the board exam roll number and date of birth. 

SSLC result 2022 | Pass percentage

This year, 44,363 students got a full "A +" in the Kerala Board exam 2022 result. Last time it was 1,21,650. A total of 4,26,469 SSLC regular students took the exam. While a total of 4,23,303 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.26%.

List of websites to check Kerala SSLC Result 2022

  • keralapareeksahabhavan.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kerala.nic.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • educationkerala.gov.in
  • kerala.gov.in

10th Result time: Here's how to check result via SMS 

  • To check the SSLC result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to download Kerala SSLC result via website

  • Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit
  • Step 4:Now, after submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and go through it
  • Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take its printout for future reference

Here's direct link to download SSLC result Kerala - CLICK HERE

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

  • Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | BPSC releases Motor Vehicle Inspector & District Arts & Culture Officer exam results
READ | JEE Main admit card 2022 Update: Hall tickets for session 1 exam expected by June 15
READ | Assam Police SI Written Exam Result announced; Here's direct link to check
READ | JEE Main 2022 Dates, exam city intimation slips out, admit cards soon; here's direct link
Tags: Kerala SSLC result 2022, Kerala SSLC, SSLC result 2022
First Published:
COMMENT