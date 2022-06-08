Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra class 10 result will be declared today June 8 in the second half at 1 PM. The date and time of declaration of the result were confirmed by the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Once declared students will be able to check it by visiting the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

The authorities will also release the class 12 Toppers list along with the result. As per reports, a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Out of which, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls.

Maharashtra Board Result to be out today, students to get full marks for one question

Also, students must be aware that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of the HSC or Class 12 final exams. This decision was taken because the question was printed without following the necessary guidelines. The Class 12 Board Examination in Maharashtra commenced on March 4, 2022, and was conducted in two different shifts—the first shift from 10:30 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the list of the official website to check results as well as the steps to check scores have been mentioned below. To check the scorecard, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Check key details below.

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

msbshse.co.in hscresult.mkcl.org mahresult.nic.in

Maha HSC result 2022 | Here's how to check Maharashtra class 12th result

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra class 12th result 2022 candidates need to visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result page

Step 3: Automatically, the user will be redirected to a new page/tab

Step 4: Then, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 link

Step 5: On the login page, key in your roll number and submit

Step 6: Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Candidates then need to download and take its printout.

NOTE: It is advised that even after the declaration of the result candidates must regularly visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board for fresh updates

Image: PTI/ Representative