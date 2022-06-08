Quick links:
Image: PTI
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra class 10 result will be declared today June 8 in the second half at 1 PM. The date and time of declaration of the result were confirmed by the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Once declared students will be able to check it by visiting the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
The authorities will also release the class 12 Toppers list along with the result. As per reports, a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Out of which, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls.
Also, students must be aware that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of the HSC or Class 12 final exams. This decision was taken because the question was printed without following the necessary guidelines. The Class 12 Board Examination in Maharashtra commenced on March 4, 2022, and was conducted in two different shifts—the first shift from 10:30 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the list of the official website to check results as well as the steps to check scores have been mentioned below. To check the scorecard, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Check key details below.