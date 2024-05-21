Advertisement

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to Declare HSC Results 2024 today!

Date: May 21, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced that the highly awaited results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12th final examinations will be unveiled tomorrow, May 21, 2024, at precisely 1:00 PM.

Where to Check:

Students can conveniently access their marks through various official websites including mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Additionally, the Class 12 Maharashtra board results will be available on platforms such as msbshse.co.in.

Procedure:

Once the results are declared, students can log in using their roll number and mother's first name on the designated websites to view their marks.

Head to the result website at mahresult.nic.in. Click on the Maha HSC (Class 12) result page. Key in your login credentials like roll number Hit submit and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Statistics:

This year, over 14 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exams, heightening the excitement surrounding the result announcement.

Last Year's Recap:

In the previous academic year, the Class 12 results were disclosed in the third week of May. Out of the staggering 14,16,371 students who appeared for the HSC exam, an impressive 12,92,468 passed, yielding an outstanding overall pass percentage of 91.25%.

Gender Performance:

Female students emerged triumphant last year, surpassing their male counterparts with a commendable pass rate of 93.73% compared to the boys' pass rate of 89.14%.

Websites to Bookmark:

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org