Maharashtra HSC Results 2024 To Be Declared Today, List of Websites To Check MSBSHSE Scores

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12th final examinations will be declared on May 21 at 1 pm. Students awaiting their marks can access them through mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and other authorized websites. Here's a list of websites where the results will be hosted.

In addition to the aforementioned platforms, students can also view their Class 12 Maharashtra board results on websites like msbshse.co.in. Following the official declaration, students can check their marks on these websites using their roll number and mother's first name. This year, over 14 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final examinations.

List of websites to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2024

Websites to check Maharashtra HSC result 2024 include:

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

How to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2024

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Navigate to the HSC (Class 12) result page. Provide your login credentials. Your Maharashtra HSC Scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Last year, the Class 12 results were announced in the third week of May. Out of 14,16,371 students who appeared for the HSC exam, 12,92,468 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.25%.

In terms of gender performance, girl students outshone boys, achieving a pass rate of 93.73% compared to the boys' pass rate of 89.14%.