sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 14:54 IST, August 23rd 2024

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2024 Out; Direct links to check scores here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has announced Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary results.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Exam Results
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2024 Out; Direct links to check scores here | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:54 IST, August 23rd 2024