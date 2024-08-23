Published 14:54 IST, August 23rd 2024
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2024 Out; Direct links to check scores here
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has announced Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary results.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2024 Out; Direct links to check scores here | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:54 IST, August 23rd 2024