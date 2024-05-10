Advertisement

As the anticipation for the Maharashtra Class 10 results builds up, students and educators eagerly await the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is poised to unveil the list of high achievers soon after the release of the examination results, which are expected to be declared on May 11, 2024.

The Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 will feature the names of students who have excelled in the board exams, along with details regarding their percentage scores and respective schools. Last year, the Maharashtra SSC result for the academic year 2023 was declared on June 2, 2023, with an impressive overall passing percentage of 93.83%. Notably, 151 students secured a perfect score of 100% in the board examinations.

Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024

The Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 will be accessible on the official website once the results are announced by the board authorities. Students can visit the website to view the list and gain insights into the top performers of the academic year.

Maharashtra SSC Toppers 2023:

Rank Name Marks Percentage District 1 Dhaware Sanika Patnpal 500 100% Latur 2 Aditya Nandadipak Durge 500 100% Gadchiroli 3 Kulkarni Gayatri Pravin 498 99.6% Raigad 4 Harshita Pawan Agrawal 496 99.2% Amrawati 5 Sarika Mane 490 98.02% Thane 6 Rucha Gajanan Dhumal 490 98% Raigad 7 Priyanka Agarwal 483 98% Mumbai 8 Mayuresh Rajesh Shelke 487 97.4% Thane 9 Veda Milind Gharat 485 97% Palghar 10 Palak Mansukhani 484 96.8% Thane 11 Maizma Shaikh 482 96.4% Mumbai Malad 12 Tanvi Wagharalkar 481 96.2% Mumbai 13 Gangwar Manva Virendra 479 95.8% Mumbai 14 Samriddhi Mukul Jaggi 478 95.6% Thane 15 Bhoj Varad Nitin 475 95.6% Thane 16 Khan Yusra Mohammed Rizwan 477 95.4% Mumbai

Maharashtra SSC Toppers 2022:





Rank Name Marks School Name 1 Prajakta Bhude 98.8% Pandit Bhachraj Vyas School 2 Vaishavi Shah 98.40% Kantaben Chandulal Gandhi School 3 Beejasani Patil 97.4% St. Therese Convent High School 4 Prasad Satpute 95.60% DS High School 5 Ronak Das 95.60% St.Francis High School

Last year's toppers set a benchmark with their outstanding achievements. Notable names included Dhaware Sanika Patnpal from Latur and Aditya Nandadipak Durge from Gadchiroli, both scoring a perfect 100%. The list also featured other exemplary students from various districts across Maharashtra.

As students eagerly await the release of the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024, the educational community remains poised to celebrate the academic accomplishments of these young achievers. The toppers serve as an inspiration to their peers, motivating them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

For detailed information on the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 and updates regarding the examination results, students are advised to stay tuned to the official websites of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.