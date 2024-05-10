Updated May 10th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Maharashtra SSC Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, Ranks of Class 10th Toppers

Explore the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 here to discover the outstanding achievers of this year's examinations. Gain insights into the names of toppers.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Maharashtra SSC Topper List 2024 | Image:PTI
Advertisement

As the anticipation for the Maharashtra Class 10 results builds up, students and educators eagerly await the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is poised to unveil the list of high achievers soon after the release of the examination results, which are expected to be declared on May 11, 2024.

The Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 will feature the names of students who have excelled in the board exams, along with details regarding their percentage scores and respective schools. Last year, the Maharashtra SSC result for the academic year 2023 was declared on June 2, 2023, with an impressive overall passing percentage of 93.83%. Notably, 151 students secured a perfect score of 100% in the board examinations.

Advertisement

Maha HSC Topper List 2024: Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Toppers

Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 

The Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 will be accessible on the official website once the results are announced by the board authorities. Students can visit the website to view the list and gain insights into the top performers of the academic year.

Maharashtra SSC Toppers 2023:

Advertisement
RankNameMarksPercentageDistrict
1Dhaware Sanika Patnpal500100%Latur
2Aditya Nandadipak Durge500100%Gadchiroli
3Kulkarni Gayatri Pravin49899.6%Raigad
4Harshita Pawan Agrawal49699.2%Amrawati
5Sarika Mane49098.02%Thane
6Rucha Gajanan Dhumal49098%Raigad
7Priyanka Agarwal48398%Mumbai
8Mayuresh Rajesh Shelke48797.4%Thane
9Veda Milind Gharat48597%Palghar
10Palak Mansukhani48496.8%Thane
11Maizma Shaikh48296.4%Mumbai Malad
12Tanvi Wagharalkar48196.2%Mumbai
13Gangwar Manva Virendra47995.8%Mumbai
14Samriddhi Mukul Jaggi47895.6%Thane
15Bhoj Varad Nitin47595.6%Thane
16Khan Yusra Mohammed Rizwan47795.4%Mumbai

Maharashtra SSC Toppers 2022:


 

Advertisement
RankNameMarksSchool Name
1Prajakta Bhude98.8%Pandit Bhachraj Vyas School
2Vaishavi Shah98.40%Kantaben Chandulal Gandhi School
3Beejasani Patil97.4%St. Therese Convent High School
4Prasad Satpute95.60%DS High School
5Ronak Das95.60%St.Francis High School

Last year's toppers set a benchmark with their outstanding achievements. Notable names included Dhaware Sanika Patnpal from Latur and Aditya Nandadipak Durge from Gadchiroli, both scoring a perfect 100%. The list also featured other exemplary students from various districts across Maharashtra.

As students eagerly await the release of the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024, the educational community remains poised to celebrate the academic accomplishments of these young achievers. The toppers serve as an inspiration to their peers, motivating them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

Advertisement

For detailed information on the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 and updates regarding the examination results, students are advised to stay tuned to the official websites of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Advertisement

Published May 10th, 2024 at 15:18 IST