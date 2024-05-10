Updated May 10th, 2024 at 15:39 IST
Maharashtra SSC Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, Ranks of Class 10th Toppers
Explore the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 here to discover the outstanding achievers of this year's examinations. Gain insights into the names of toppers.
- Education
- 2 min read
As the anticipation for the Maharashtra Class 10 results builds up, students and educators eagerly await the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is poised to unveil the list of high achievers soon after the release of the examination results, which are expected to be declared on May 11, 2024.
The Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 will feature the names of students who have excelled in the board exams, along with details regarding their percentage scores and respective schools. Last year, the Maharashtra SSC result for the academic year 2023 was declared on June 2, 2023, with an impressive overall passing percentage of 93.83%. Notably, 151 students secured a perfect score of 100% in the board examinations.
Maha HSC Topper List 2024: Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Toppers
Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024
The Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 will be accessible on the official website once the results are announced by the board authorities. Students can visit the website to view the list and gain insights into the top performers of the academic year.
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|Percentage
|District
|1
|Dhaware Sanika Patnpal
|500
|100%
|Latur
|2
|Aditya Nandadipak Durge
|500
|100%
|Gadchiroli
|3
|Kulkarni Gayatri Pravin
|498
|99.6%
|Raigad
|4
|Harshita Pawan Agrawal
|496
|99.2%
|Amrawati
|5
|Sarika Mane
|490
|98.02%
|Thane
|6
|Rucha Gajanan Dhumal
|490
|98%
|Raigad
|7
|Priyanka Agarwal
|483
|98%
|Mumbai
|8
|Mayuresh Rajesh Shelke
|487
|97.4%
|Thane
|9
|Veda Milind Gharat
|485
|97%
|Palghar
|10
|Palak Mansukhani
|484
|96.8%
|Thane
|11
|Maizma Shaikh
|482
|96.4%
|Mumbai Malad
|12
|Tanvi Wagharalkar
|481
|96.2%
|Mumbai
|13
|Gangwar Manva Virendra
|479
|95.8%
|Mumbai
|14
|Samriddhi Mukul Jaggi
|478
|95.6%
|Thane
|15
|Bhoj Varad Nitin
|475
|95.6%
|Thane
|16
|Khan Yusra Mohammed Rizwan
|477
|95.4%
|Mumbai
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|School Name
|1
|Prajakta Bhude
|98.8%
|Pandit Bhachraj Vyas School
|2
|Vaishavi Shah
|98.40%
|Kantaben Chandulal Gandhi School
|3
|Beejasani Patil
|97.4%
|St. Therese Convent High School
|4
|Prasad Satpute
|95.60%
|DS High School
|5
|Ronak Das
|95.60%
|St.Francis High School
Last year's toppers set a benchmark with their outstanding achievements. Notable names included Dhaware Sanika Patnpal from Latur and Aditya Nandadipak Durge from Gadchiroli, both scoring a perfect 100%. The list also featured other exemplary students from various districts across Maharashtra.
As students eagerly await the release of the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024, the educational community remains poised to celebrate the academic accomplishments of these young achievers. The toppers serve as an inspiration to their peers, motivating them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.
For detailed information on the Maharashtra SSC Toppers List 2024 and updates regarding the examination results, students are advised to stay tuned to the official websites of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.
Published May 10th, 2024 at 15:18 IST