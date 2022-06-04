Manabadi AP SSC Results 2022: See List Of Websites, Steps To Check AP 10th Results Via SMS

Manabadi AP SSC Result: The Directorate of Government examinations, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP SSC results on June 4, 2022 shortly. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam will be able to check scores today. It will be uploaded on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The list of official websites to check result as well as steps to check the same has been attached below.

AP SSC result websites

bse.ap.gov.in bseap.org Manabadi.com Indiaresults.com Examresults.net

Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC result: Check important dates here

The exam was started on April 27, 2022

The last exam was conducted on May 9, 2022

AP SSC Result 2022 will be released on June 4, 2022

This year, the board exams were conducted in offline pen and paper mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year in the state. BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will release the results in the press conference. He will also share the result statistics in the press conference. He will reveal the pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details after releasing the AP SSC Results

Follow these steps to download class 10 results

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website as mentioned above

Step 2: Click on AP SSC result 2022 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Step 5: The AP SSC results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout.

AP SSC results can be checked through SMS, here's how

AP 10th Results 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Candiadtes should open the message app on their phone and type SSC (space) hall ticket number. Sent the same to 55352/56300. The result will be displayed on screen.

Press conference to be organised

BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the AP SSC results in the press conference today. He will also share the result statistics, pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details while releasing the AP SSC Results. This year over 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the AP SSC exam at 3376 exam centres.