Last Updated:

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2022: See List Of Websites, Steps To Check AP 10th Results Via SMS

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2022 are scheduled to be released on June 4 at 11 am. Registered candidates will be able to check the same at any of these websites.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Manabadi AP SSC Result

Image: Unsplash


Manabadi AP SSC Result: The Directorate of Government examinations, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP SSC results on June 4, 2022 shortly. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam will be able to check scores today. It will be uploaded on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.  The list of official websites to check result as well as steps to check the same has been attached below.

AP SSC result websites

  1. bse.ap.gov.in
  2. bseap.org
  3. Manabadi.com
  4. Indiaresults.com
  5. Examresults.net 

Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC result: Check important dates here

  • The exam was started on April 27, 2022
  • The last exam was conducted on May 9, 2022
  • AP SSC Result 2022 will be released on June 4, 2022

This year, the board exams were conducted in offline pen and paper mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year in the state. BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will release the results in the press conference. He will also share the result statistics in the press conference. He will reveal the pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details after releasing the AP SSC Results

Follow these steps to download class 10 results

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website as mentioned above
  • Step 2: Click on AP SSC result 2022 link flashing on the homepage
  • Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required
  • Step 5: The AP SSC results 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take its printout.

 AP SSC results can be checked through SMS, here's how

AP 10th Results 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Candiadtes should open the message app on their phone and type SSC (space) hall ticket number. Sent the same to 55352/56300. The result will be displayed on screen.

Press conference to be organised

BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the AP SSC results in the press conference today. He will also share the result statistics, pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details while releasing the AP SSC Results. This year over 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the AP SSC exam at 3376 exam centres. 

READ | Goa SSC results: Over 92 per cent students clear state board's Class 10 exam
READ | AP SSC Result 2022 Date, Time confirmed: Andhra Pradesh class 10 results tomorrow at 11 am
READ | GSEB Result 2022: HSC General result to be announced tomorrow; SSC result on June 6
READ | AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 results online
READ | AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th result postponed to Monday
Tags: Manabadi AP SSC Result, AP SSC Result 2022, AP SSC result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND