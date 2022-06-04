Manabadi AP SSC Results 2022: See List Of Websites, Steps To Check AP 10th Results Via SMS

Quick links:
Manabadi AP SSC Result: The Directorate of Government examinations, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP SSC results on June 4, 2022 shortly. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam will be able to check scores today. It will be uploaded on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The list of official websites to check result as well as steps to check the same has been attached below.
This year, the board exams were conducted in offline pen and paper mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year in the state. BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will release the results in the press conference. He will also share the result statistics in the press conference. He will reveal the pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details after releasing the AP SSC Results
AP 10th Results 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Candiadtes should open the message app on their phone and type SSC (space) hall ticket number. Sent the same to 55352/56300. The result will be displayed on screen.
