Manabadi TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Telangana Class 10 Results Out, Direct Link

Step 1: To download the TS SSC 2023 result, candidates who took the exam need to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana- bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should look for and click on the link that says, "TS SSC Result 2023"

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference