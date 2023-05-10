Manabadi TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Telangana Class 10 Results Out, Direct Link

Quick links:
The education minister of Telangana has arrived at the BSE Telangana office and is addressing the media at the press conference. She is announcing the details of result like- number of students registered, appeared and passed; the pass percentage, topper list etc.
TS SSC Results 2023 have been declared. See direct links to check results here
TS SSC Results 2023 has been declared by the education minister of Telangana. Candidates can check their results online at results.bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Result press conference will begin shortly. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will arrive at the BSE Telangana office now.
https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in
https://results.bsetelangana.org
Total candidates registered in 2022: 5,09,307
Total candidates appeared: 5,04,398
Pass percentage of regular students: 90%
Pass percentage of private students: 51.89%
In just half an hour, TS SSC Results 2023 will be announced. The press conference will begin shortly.
TS SSC result 2022 was declared on June 30 last year. In the year 2022, 95% pass percentage was recorded. 5,03,579 students took the exam and 4,53,201 passed the same.
In just one hour, BSE Telangana will start the TS SSC Result declaration press conference. Results will be out at 12 noon.
The Telangana board examinations began on April 3
The last exam was conducted on April 13, 2023
The result will be released on May 10
Step 1: To download the TS SSC 2023 result, candidates who took the exam need to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana- bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should look for and click on the link that says, "TS SSC Result 2023"
Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
Step 6: Take its printout for future reference
TS SSC Results 2023 will be uploaded on the following websites:
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
manabadi.com
results.eenadu.net
results.gov.in
bse.telangana.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check the result online. The numbers can be checked from the TS SSC hall ticket.
BSE Telangana had conducted TS SSC exams 2023 from April 3 to 13 this year.
Sabitha Indra Reddy, the education minister of Telangana will announce the TS SSC Results today in a press conference.
The TS SSC result link will be activated on May 10 after 12 pm. Candidates will be able to check it soon after the results are out.
BSE Telangana will declare the class 10th or SSC results 2023 today. The board had earlier informed about the result date and time on May 9.