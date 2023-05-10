Last Updated:

Manabadi TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Telangana Class 10 Results Out, Direct Link

Manabadi TS SSC 10th 2023 has been released today at 12 pm. TS SSC exams 2023 were held from April 3 to 13. Around 4.5 lakh students had enrolled for the exam. Registered candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by following the steps mentioned below. See full details on Telangana SSC results 2023, direct link, steps to check, pass percentage and toppers here.

Nandini Verma
Manabadi TS SSC 10th result 2023

12:07 IST, May 10th 2023
Education minister announcing TS SSC result details

The education minister of Telangana has arrived at the BSE Telangana office and is addressing the media at the press conference. She is announcing the details of result like- number of students registered, appeared and passed; the pass percentage, topper list etc.

12:02 IST, May 10th 2023
Direct links to check TS SSC 10th results 2023

TS SSC Results 2023 have been declared. See direct links to check results here

TS SSC Result 2023 link 

TS SSC 10th result 2023 link

12:02 IST, May 10th 2023
TS SSC Results 2023 declared

TS SSC Results 2023 has been declared by the education minister of Telangana. Candidates can check their results online at results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

11:56 IST, May 10th 2023
Education minister to arrive TS SSC Results shortly

TS SSC Result press conference will begin shortly. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will arrive at the BSE Telangana office now. 

11:52 IST, May 10th 2023
List of websites to check TS SSC Results 2023

https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in

https://results.bsetelangana.org

11:41 IST, May 10th 2023
TS SSC Result data of 2022: Pass percentage

Total candidates registered in 2022: 5,09,307

Total candidates appeared: 5,04,398

Pass percentage of regular students: 90%

Pass percentage of private students: 51.89%

11:26 IST, May 10th 2023
Manabadi TS SSC 10th result 2023 shortly

In just half an hour, TS SSC Results 2023 will be announced. The press conference will begin shortly.

11:00 IST, May 10th 2023
TS SSC Result 2023 Pass percentage

TS SSC result 2022 was declared on June 30 last year. In the year 2022, 95% pass percentage was recorded. 5,03,579 students took the exam and 4,53,201 passed the same.

10:48 IST, May 10th 2023
TS SSC Result 2023 press conference to begin in an hour

In just one hour, BSE Telangana will start the TS SSC Result declaration press conference. Results will be out at 12 noon. 

10:33 IST, May 10th 2023
TS SSC Results 2023: Important Dates

The Telangana board examinations began on April 3

The last exam was conducted on April 13, 2023

The result will be released on May 10

10:06 IST, May 10th 2023
How to check TS SSC Results 2023?

Step 1: To download the TS SSC 2023 result, candidates who took the exam need to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana- bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should look for and click on the link that says, "TS SSC Result 2023"

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

10:06 IST, May 10th 2023
Where to check TS SSC Results 2023?

TS SSC Results 2023 will be uploaded on the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in.

10:03 IST, May 10th 2023
What are needed to check TS SSC Results 2023?

Candidates are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check the result online. The numbers can be checked from the TS SSC hall ticket. 

10:03 IST, May 10th 2023
When was TS SSC Exam 2023 held?

BSE Telangana had conducted TS SSC exams 2023 from April 3 to 13 this year.

10:03 IST, May 10th 2023
Who will announce TS SSC Results 2023?

Sabitha Indra Reddy, the education minister of Telangana will announce the TS SSC Results today in a press conference.

10:03 IST, May 10th 2023
TS SSC Result 2023 direct link to be activated after 12 pm

The TS SSC result link will be activated on May 10 after 12 pm. Candidates will be able to check it soon after the results are out. 

10:03 IST, May 10th 2023
BSE Telangana to announce SSC class 10th result today

BSE Telangana will declare the class 10th or SSC results 2023 today. The board had earlier informed about the result date and time on May 9. 

