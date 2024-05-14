Advertisement

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) gears up to announce the class 10th or HSLC results 2024 today, May 14. According to an official statement from MBSE chairman JH Zoremthang, the much-anticipated results are scheduled for release at 12 pm.

The MBSE chairman emphasized that students can access their results through various platforms. Alongside the traditional method of result viewing at the MBSE office located in Aizawl's Chaltlang area, students can also check their results online on the official MBSE website - mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Zoremthang further added that the MBSE is committed to providing timely updates, also hinting at the imminent declaration of the Class 12 exam results within this month.

How to check MBSE HSLC Results 2024

Visit Official Websites: Go to the official Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) websites - mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Locate Result Section: Look for the section dedicated to examination results on the homepage.

Select Exam: Click on the link or tab indicating "Mizoram HSLC Result" or similar.

Enter Details: Enter your roll number or other required credentials as prompted. Ensure that the information entered is accurate.

Submit Information: After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

View Results: The result for Mizoram HSLC (Class 10) will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Download the result for future reference and take a printout if needed.

This year's Class 10 board examinations were conducted diligently from February 26 to March 15, marking another significant milestone in the academic journey of Mizoram's budding scholars.

As the clock ticks closer to the result announcement, students, parents, and educators alike hold their breath in anticipation. The results not only symbolize academic achievements but also serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication invested by students throughout the academic year.

With the stage set for the big reveal, all eyes are now on the MBSE as it prepares to unveil the outcomes of the Class 10 final examinations, paving the way for a new chapter in the lives of Mizoram's young learners.