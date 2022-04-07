MPPSC Prelims And Mains 2019 Results Cancelled By HC; Govt To Re-release Results

In a key development, results for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Preliminary and Main exam 2019 got cancelled after the High Court's ruling on April 7. The Jabalpur High Court in Madhya Pradesh, which challenged the MPPSC and the state government over releasing results based on new rules, has ordered the re-release of the results based on the regulations of 2015. Under the old rule, it was mandatory for the meritorious candidates from the reserved category to be included in the general category.

MPPSC to re-release results for 2019 exams

This was, however, raised as an issue following which the government introduced revised rules for the MPPSC exams on February 17, 2020. As per the amended rules, the inclusion of meritorious candidates from the reserved category to the general category was prohibited. This called for several petitions from students which challenged the amended Act of Section 4(4) of the Reservation Act, 1994. Despite this, the government released the results of the PSC 2019 Mains on December 31, 2021, under the controversial rules. Since the candidates in the reserved category can not take exams from the general category, the HC has ordered a re-release of the results based on the previous rules.

Image: Unsplash